Norma Jean Harter

October 26, 1927 — June 25, 2025

Norma Harter, age 97, was raised in Kansas City, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Nease Rose and Ernest B. Rose; her sister, Betty Helton; and nephew, Howard Mullens.

Norma attended elementary school and graduated from high school in Kansas City, Kansas. After graduation, she began working in the administrative department at Colgate-Palmolive, where she handled inventory and shipping.

She met David E. Harter, a pipe fitter, and the two were soon married. They welcomed their son, Larry, and began raising their family. In the early 1970s, seeking a larger home, they moved to Shawnee, in Johnson County, Kansas, where they continued to build their lives together until David’s passing in April 2001.

Norma was a longtime member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee. After a medical event in the early 1990s, she moved to Garden Villas Assisted Living in Lenexa, Kansas, and became a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park. In the early 2020s, she moved to The Vineyard, a senior care facility in Overland Park, where she lived until her passing.

Norma Harter is survived by her son, Larry, his wife Kathryn, and their son Jonathan. She is also lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Norma had a deep love for her family and friends, and a special place in her heart for all animals. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, gentle heart, and the thoughtful way she cared for others. Norma’s warmth and compassion touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.