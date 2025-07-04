SMSD News: It’s time for Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment

Whether you are brand new to the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) or already part of our community, we’re excited to welcome your child to a place where friendships are made, imaginations grow, and learning begins. Click here to enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten in the SMSD!

Pre-K in SMSD

The Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) program in SMSD helps four-year-olds build a strong foundation in learning and life. With caring teachers and engaging activities, students begin developing the academic and social skills that prepare them for Kindergarten.

“Our Pre-Kindergarten program is led by the most amazing team of people who really care for and are invested in the learning of each and every student,” shared Lori Galloway, Pre-K teacher at Highlands Elementary School. “We build a classroom community where students learn how to navigate relationships, socialize and problem-solve with their peers, support each other and celebrate successes, and explore all the fun things there are to learn about in the early childhood setting!”

Pre-K classes are offered in the morning (8:10 to 10:55 a.m.) and afternoon (12:25 to 3:10 p.m.). In the 2025-26 school year, SMSD is expanding the program by adding Pre-K classrooms at Pawnee and Tomahawk Elementary Schools, which brings the number of schools with Pre-K classrooms to 21!

Fee and no-fee options are available, with wraparound care provided at select locations through Johnson County Park and Recreation and the YMCA.

To qualify, children must live within the Shawnee Mission School District boundaries, be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2025, not yet eligible for Kindergarten, and be fully potty trained.

Please note: Pre-K spots are limited, so early enrollment is encouraged! Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten.

Kindergarten in SMSD

Kindergarten in the SMSD is more than just the next step, it’s where curiosity ignites and confidence in learning begins to grow.

A free, full-day program, Kindergarten, is offered at all elementary schools, running from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. every day. Children must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2025, to enroll.

“Kindergarten is so important because it lays the foundation for a child’s academic, social, and emotional development,” shared Rosehill Elementary Kindergarten teacher Abby Allen. “It’s not just about learning academics but also about building a strong foundation for future learning and personal growth. My favorite part about teaching Kindergarten is watching these students soar!”

How to enroll

New families to SMSD can visit www.smsd.org/families/enrollment to access online enrollment. If you have children enrolled and attending Shawnee Mission schools, log into your Skyward Family Access account and select New Student Enrollment to enroll your incoming Pre-K or Kindergarten student.

Starting Pre-K or Kindergarten is a milestone for both students and families. With strong programs, caring teachers and a community that values each student’s growth, we’re ready to support you as the journey begins.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.