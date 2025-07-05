VillageFest 2025 featured smiles, bubbles and special community awards.

The city of Prairie Village’s annual Independence Day celebration kicked off at 7:30 a.m. on Friday with a pancake breakfast and a recognition ceremony for residents earning community spirit awards.

Here’s a look at VillageFest 2025 through the Post’s lens. (See VillageFest 2024 photos here.)

Keep reading community events news: Shawnee man will compete in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest in NYC