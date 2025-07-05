Your Library: Cook up a healthier you with Johnson County Library

If you’re thinking about getting healthier this summer, skip the fitness fads and start with a Library card.

Johnson County Library is a powerful ally in building better habits. Across 14 branches, and through an always-open eLibrary, you’ll find cookbooks that make healthy eating approachable, practical and even fun. From colorful Mediterranean dishes to quick vegetarian dinners and low-sugar baking that actually tastes good, there’s inspiration all around.

And it turns out summer may be a better time for change than January. While only about 6% of people stick to their New Year’s resolutions, the slower pace of summer can offer a more realistic space to start new habits.

Why summer works:

There’s less all-or-nothing pressure.

Social calendars are lighter.

Longer days encourage outdoor meals and time with loved ones.

There’s no post-holiday guilt driving unrealistic goals.

The goal isn’t to become a gourmet chef overnight. It’s about small, sustainable shifts. Gradual changes are the ones that tend to stick because they allow you to adapt to new habits and routines at a comfortable pace.

Try this:

Cook one more meal at home each week.

Replace one takeout night with something fresh and homemade.

Flip through a cookbook or browse our Staff Picks at jocolibrary.org for motivation.

Ask a librarian at your local branch what they recommend.

This is where the Library shines. No pressure. Just helpful books and digital health and wellness resources like My Resource Connection, which connects people with local assistance programs and the Health Reference Center, which offers information on body systems, health issues, diseases, conditions and treatments.

Visit a local branch or explore the digital collection at jocolibrary.org. Your healthier summer could start with your next book.

