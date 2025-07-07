Jan 13, 1983 – Jul 01, 2025

Abby Lynn Foster (Williamson), 42, won her battle with long-term, stage four cancer, and joined her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2025. She is finally cured and at home after God gave her over five miraculous years to continue glorifying him as a wife, mother, friend, and mentor.

She was born on January 13th, 1983, in Hays, Kansas, and was raised in Great Bend, Kansas, for her entire childhood by Kim Guesnier (Williamson/Grimes). Thanks to her “bonus mom,” Karyl Morrison, Abby loved nothing more than to dance and share her love of it with others.

She graduated from Great Bend High School in 2001, and moved to Manhattan to attend Kansas State University soon after. She received her BA in Dance and Theatre from KSU in 2004, and moved to Chicago to live out endless opportunities to coach and teach. She met her husband, Brandon, in high school, and they tied the knot in 2004. While in Chicago, she was employed at Robert Morris University as the Dance Coach and taught dance and Orchesis at Resurrection College Preparatory High School.

She also continued her education at Roosevelt University, receiving an MA in 2010 in Secondary Education and English (also allowing her formal educational certification). The couple loved the city, but found that when she was expecting, it was time to be closer to family. This twist of events sent them to the Overland Park area for a couple years, before taking a work opportunity (Brandon) in Westlake Village, California, in 2013 and lasted only a year. It took Abby expecting again to be brought back to Kansas in 2014. Once in Kansas, people seemed to notice that Abby was an accomplished teacher, getting nominated for Teacher of the Year and Teacher of Influence in 2019.

She taught English at Argentine Middle School, Lansing High School, and finished her fourteen-year streak as an English teacher at Heritage Christian Academy. Oftentimes, she was known as the “tough teacher,” but once students connected with her teaching style, they were grateful for the opportunity to work with her. Once cancer appointments took over her life, God allowed her the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream and own Foster Dance Center. This allowed her to do what she loved and have the flexibility to go to appointments during the day.

Survivors of the home include: Brandon, husband; Anistyn, daughter; and Lily, daughter; all of Overland Park, Kansas. She also leaves behind her mother, Kim Guesnier (Bernie); a brother, Jacob Williamson (Amy) of San Antonio, Texas; her in-laws, Debbie Farmer of Great Bend; brother-in-law Aaron Hollister (Kim) of Overland Park; sister-in-law Amy Lamb (Charlie) of Great Bend; numerous nieces and a nephew. She also leaves behind the greatest of friends and the best community God could provide.

She will be joining in eternity her grandmothers, Nelva Grimes and Wynema Williamson, grandmothers; and her grandfather, Merlin Grimes.

Celebration of life will be at Grace Church at 8500 W. 159th Street in Overland Park, KS on July 12th at 9am (reception) and 10am (service), with gravesite services reserved for the family. Memorials can be made to the girls’ educational funds at https://go.fidelity.com/09o23m

