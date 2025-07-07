January 9, 1938 — June 29, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

James “Jim” Eddy, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 29th, 2025, following a long and storied life!

James “Jim” J. Eddy was born January 9, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the second son of Ned and Julia Eddy and enjoyed a happy childhood and lifelong closeness to his siblings, Ned Jr., Sandra, and Dawn.

Jim graduated from the University of Missouri, after attending the University of Missouri- Kansas City, University of Denver and the University of Kansas, and was enormously proud of the fact that he was able to graduate in four years with four schools to customize his studies. Along the way, he enrolled in the National Guard but often returned home on the weekends to help his family and immerse himself in the family restaurant businesses.

Jim was incredibly committed to his family and proud of his Lebanese heritage, even meeting the love of his life, Fareda, at a Lebanese convention. He often recounted frequently traveling to New Orleans to court Fareda, where she would make him wait outside her apartment in his car until she had finished her college homework. His persistence paid off, and they were married in October of 1963. They spent 61 happy years of marriage together, raising their three daughters Andrea, Dianna, and Jamie, and their son James. Those who knew Jim know that, like his parents before him, his house was a place of laughter, good stories, good food and drink, and the type of generosity that befitted a man who was raised with hospitality in his blood.

Professionally, Jim joined his family businesses, with a career that spanned seven decades of service to Kansas City. He started his career as a teenager in the well-remembered Eddys’ Supper Club at 13th and Baltimore which featured performances such as Nelson Eddy and Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé. Jim would say they “played all the greats!” Depending on the performer that would be playing, he and his brother were known to take acts such as The Four Lads to KU and serenade outside of the sorority houses.

Jim and his father and brother then established businesses including Eddys’ Loaf ‘n Stein, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and The Big Easy Cafe. He was one of the first Popeyes franchisees, and became known for his role as a trailblazer in franchising. During this time he led national committees including the Research and Development committee, and was Chairman of the Popeyes International Franchise Association.

The Eddy family also provided catering and food operations not only for off-premise private events but also in-house at the Bartle Hall Convention Center, Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Club and Suites, and for private planes at the Downtown airport. While fixing his guests a cocktail or appetizer, Jim would often tell stories including preparing Michael Jackson’s dressing room ahead of his legendary Arrowhead performance, or the time that he returned to his car at the downtown airport to find Mikhail Baryshnikov sitting in his back seat!

In 1976, Jim was honored as Restaurateur of the Year for his work with Eddys’ Catering for the Republican National Convention held in Kansas City that year, which was one of the many lasting contributions he made to the city he loved so much.

Jim continued working into his seventies, providing mentorship and guidance to many restaurateurs that followed him. He was a devoted practitioner of his faith, often reading and leading in service at his home parish, Church of the Nativity. In his later years he enjoyed traveling extensively with his beloved Fareda, often in the companionship of his children or close friends and participated actively in online Kansas City history forums and podcasts.

However, Jim considered his greatest accomplishments to be in his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was especially proud of his role of “Gramps” to his grandsons, Tabor and Townshend Hurt, and granddaughters, Annie and Juliette Eddy.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Julia, in-laws Ernest and Mary Saba, dear brother Ned Jr., sister-in-law Sandy Eddy, and brothers-in-law, Joseph Harfoush and Kenneth Rashid. He is survived by his widow, Fareda Saba Eddy, his children Andrea Eddy, Dianna Barron, Jamie Hurt, and James Eddy; their spouses, Paul Dunkelman, Stephen Barron, Michael Hurt, and Ruth Dickson Eddy. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Tabor, Townshend, Annie, and Juliette, his beloved sisters Sandra Eddy Huff and Dawn Eddy Rashid, sister-in-law Josephine Saba Harfoush, and his nieces and nephews: Jon, Alexis, Julie, Laura, Doug, Ned, and Cale. He will also be missed deeply by his faithful companion, Nola.

Visitation will be at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas, Tuesday, July 8th, at 2PM, with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s name can be made to the following causes. Please note Jim’s name when making your gift so the family will be notified:

