JCCC Updates: Dr. Tony Miksa’s first week as JCCC President

Last week, Dr. Tony Miksa began his first week as the seventh President of Johnson County Community College (JCCC).

Miksa comes to JCCC from Walters State Community College in Tennessee, where he previously served as President. In that role, he set the strategic direction for Walters’s five campuses and other locations in their 10-county service area.

Why he chose JCCC

Miksa is eager to see how his leadership will shape JCCC in the coming years. Early in his career, he heard about a conference at JCCC and admired the work the College was doing to advance and support community colleges across the country.

In November 2024, Miksa attended the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) volleyball championship. While there, he met some JCCC students, who spoke highly of their experience at the college, and some of their parents, who chatted with him about life in Overland Park.

“It really is a dream come true,” said Miksa. “From the beginning of my career, I was interested in the College, and after I had the opportunity to speak with those student athletes and their parents, I decided to apply. I’m so excited to be the next President of Johnson County Community College.”

When asked what excites him most about joining JCCC, Miksa said he is looking forward to supporting and learning more about the various student, faculty, and staff initiatives on campus and learning about JCCC’s unique academic programs.

First months on the job

During his first months as JCCC President, Miksa plans to listen and learn from faculty, staff, students, and key stakeholders to fully grasp the many ways the college serves the community. He is passionate about showing up for students and plans to attend as many events as possible during his first year to immerse himself in the community.

One of President Miksa’s top priorities will be to collaborate with campus leaders to develop future goals and priorities for the college.

JCCC’s current strategic plan extends through June 30, 2025. In December 2024, the Board of Trustees adopted the new Strategic Bridge Plan to give the new President (who was undetermined) time to settle into their role and learn about the college.

The Bridge Plan consolidates the four goals from the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan into three: student success, employee engagement, and community connections, with the college’s inclusion and belonging priorities reflected in each. Miksa will lead the direction of JCCC’s next strategic plan in 2027.

Additionally, one of Miksa’s first projects will be working with campus leaders on the implementation of the college’s 2025-2035 Facilities Master Plan. The Board of Trustees approved the 2025 Facilities Master Plan on June 12, with the goals of:

Establishing spaces on JCCC’s main campus for Science, Healthcare, and Public Safety programs to help meet workforce demand

Expanding Career & Technical Education Facilities to help meet workforce demand

Organizing the Student Center pathways

Strengthening wayfinding for pedestrians and drivers

Improving support spaces for athletics

Addressing aging campus infrastructure

“I’m excited to dive into the work,” said Miksa. “I’m ready to build relationships with our students, faculty, staff, and the community to advance the college’s mission of transforming lives and strengthening communities through education.”

Getting to know Dr. Miksa outside of work

In his free time outside of JCCC, Miksa is eager to explore his new city and immerse himself in Kansas City culture by visiting museums, attending plays, and going to sporting events. He also looks forward to cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, KC Current, and Sporting KC.

“I’ve always heard that Johnson County is one of the best places in the country to live,” said Miksa. “My wife, Deb, and I are excited to explore Overland Park and the surrounding areas.”

Miksa and Deb have two adult children. They enjoy spending time together, traveling, and doing outdoor adventure activities. In his free time, Miksa loves to read and exercise, particularly mountain biking and running. He previously qualified for and competed in the Boston Marathon. He hopes to one day participate in the UNBOUND Gravel cycling race, an annual event in the Flint Hills that draws participants from across the cycling community.

Learn more

In March 2025, after a nationwide search, Miksa was unanimously selected by the JCCC Board of Trustees to become JCCC’s next President. Learn more information about Miksa’s first-year activities at jccc.edu/president.