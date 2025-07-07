December 26, 1943 — July 2, 2025

Shawnee

Mary Anne Jackman, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 2, 2025.

Mary Anne was born on December 26, 1943, in Trinidad, Colorado, to Abran “Abe” Vigil and Maria “Josie” Vigil. She was one of eight siblings, growing up in a lively and loving home in ValDez Colorado. From a young age, Mary Anne cherished time with her family—she especially loved playing jacks with her siblings and treasured her collection of paper dolls.

She graduated from Primero High School in Weston, Colorado, in 1963, part of a close-knit class of just 22 students. She was known for her kind heart, friendly spirit, and love of playing basketball.

Mary Anne had a true gift for caring for children. Her greatest joy in life was nurturing and loving the little ones around her—whether her own or others’. She found her calling in being a source of warmth and comfort to many.

In 1967, while her future husband Butch Jackman was stationed with the Army in Trinidad, they met—and, as Mary Anne fondly recalled, it was “love at first sight.” The two were married on February 17, 1968. Together they built a beautiful life and raised three daughters: Janelle, Carrie (who preceded her in death), and Jennifer.

Mary Anne is survived by her daughters, Janelle Jackman and Jennifer Crane, and her son-in-law, Michael Crane. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Alexis, Ashlee, and Grace Crane, and Madison and Mekalea Malinowski. She is also survived by her brothers Marcos, Edward, Gilbert, and Jerry Vigil, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will remember her with love.

Mary Anne’s legacy is one of compassion, warmth, and unwavering love for her family, her community, and her faith. She had a deep love for the Lord and lived her life with a heart full of faith. She often spoke of her excitement to one day meet the Lord, and her family takes comfort in knowing she is now in His loving presence. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:30am with visitation being held one hour prior to mass and praying of the rosary will begin 10:15 am. The family suggests memorials be made payable to the St Joseph Catholic Church in honor of Mary Anne.

