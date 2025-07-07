Obituaries July 7, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Mary J. Brunkow Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL September 15, 1941 — July 2, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Wednesday, July 9, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Wednesday, July 9, 2025 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleRama Nell HowellNext articleAbby Lynn Foster