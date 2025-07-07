December 2, 1934 — July 6, 2025

Lenexa

Rama Nell Howell, 90, peacefully passed from this life on July 6, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on December 2, 1934, in Vilonia, Arkansas, Nell was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A devoted homemaker, Nell dedicated her life to nurturing her family and home. She found immense joy in gardening her beloved plants, filling her home with the comforting aromas of her cooking and baking, and engaging her mind with word puzzles. Her hands were rarely still, often busy with quilting, crafting lasting memories in fabric form.

Nell was an active member of the Lenexa Baptist Church, where her faith shone brightly. A follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, she instilled in her sons the importance of honoring and obeying the Lord. Her greatest delight was witnessing her children and grandchildren walk in faith and follow Jesus Christ, embodying the verse: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth” (3 John 4).

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph D. Howell. Nell leaves behind a legacy of love and faith in her surviving family: her sons Michael (Brenda) Howell, Keith (Marie) Howell, Bryon (Jeri) Howell, and Pat (Tina) Howell; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Sonny McCaig. Her extended family and friends will fondly remember her warmth, kindness and unwavering faith.

A visitation will be held on July 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Lenexa Baptist Church with a funeral service to immediately follow starting at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. As Nell entered her eternal rest, her legacy continues to inspire all who knew her.

The family requests that any donations be made to Lenexa Baptist Church in Nell’s memory.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.