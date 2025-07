Located in a quiet office building in Lenexa, Full Focus Massage Therapy has built a reputation as one of the area’s most trusted spots for professional massage therapy. Guests find modern, clean furnishings and a thoughtful, all-inclusive massage experience designed to help people feel genuinely cared for.

Locally owned and built on a foundation of corporate management experience, FFMT balances solid business fundamentals with the creative and compassionate world of massage therapy. They’ve earned nearly 300 five-star reviews from clients who appreciate their professionalism, expertise, and genuine care. With three treatment rooms and five skilled therapists, they offer wide opportunities to find the ideal session anytime.

Whether it’s massage for sports recovery, depression and anxiety, aging, medical issues, routine self-care or simple relaxation after a long week, each session is customized to what matters most that day. The team at FFMT understands that life can be busy and stressful. That’s why appointments are available mornings, evenings, and weekends — so clients can fit in much-needed “me time” when it works best for them.

FFMT prides itself on being a massage experience where clients receive exactly what is needed every time with no upselling, no hidden fees, no high-pressure memberships. Enhancements like hot stones, aromatherapy, and deeper muscle work are always included by request, never tacked on for an extra charge.

While many come for stress relief or to loosen up tight shoulders, FFMT’s clients range from busy parents and professionals to older adults looking to stay active and comfortable as they age. The studio’s location — just moments from I-35 — makes it an easy stop for anyone in Lenexa, Overland Park, Shawnee, and beyond.

Beyond massage, FFMT offers a small selection of thoughtful retail items from Kansas makers. Guests will find printed journals from Lawrence-based Ruff House Print Shop, spa-quality essential oils and body products from Wichita’s Splendid Alchemy, and handcrafted jewelry by Shawnee-Mission artist Tucker & Scout — simple take-home items that can serve as daily reminders to fit self-care into everyday life.

Appointments tend to fill quickly, with many regulars booking ahead. New clients are always welcome and specials for new and returning clients can often be found online.

To learn more, purchase gift certificates or schedule an appointment, visit https://www.massagebook.com/FullFocusMassageTherapy. More information is also available by text or phone at 913-333-8361.