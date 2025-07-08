Jun 16, 1955 – Jul 01, 2025

Clinton Kerry Mooney, 70, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2025, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Born on June 16, 1955, Clinton was a proud graduate of Central High School and went on to attend Missouri Western. Throughout his career, he dedicated himself to serving others—first at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and later at Olathe Ford RV Center—where his compassion and work ethic left a lasting impression.

Clinton’s legacy lives on through his beloved wife, Connie Mooney; his children, Lindsay O’Reilly (Dan) and Matthew Mooney (Meagan); and his stepchildren, Nikki Hill (Robbie) and Calvin Pitman (Angelica Shelton). He is also survived by his brother, Charles Mooney III; sister, Vicki Sindelar (Frank); nine treasured grandchildren: Connor O’Reilly, Logan O’Reilly, Landon O’Reilly, Zoey Hake, Karsen Roscoe, Nolan Mooney, Kennedy Hill, Kellen Mooney, and Peyton Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Jean Mooney.

Clinton was a man of deep faith, strong values, and unwavering devotion to his community. He found joy in coaching youth baseball and basketball, and was proud to be a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a dedicated Shriner with the Moila Shrine Temple. His favorite moments were spent barbequing with family, attending concerts, golfing, fishing, traveling with Connie, cheering on his grandsons from the stands, and supporting his grandchildren at dance competitions.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, 5:30-8:00 pm at Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 Highway 33, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Young Life.

Clinton’s generous heart, quiet strength, and steadfast love touched all who knew him. Though we mourn his loss, we find peace in knowing that his pain has ended and he is now at rest. May his memory continue to bring comfort and light to those he leaves behind.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.