JoCo Homebuying: The home equity secret weapon – what it is and how to use it

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

When you hear people talk about “home equity,” it sounds important. (Also slightly mysterious, like something you unlock after completing a secret homeowner quest.)

Good news: it’s not that complicated. And if you know how to use it wisely, home equity can become one of the most powerful tools in your financial life.

Let’s break it down — homeowner-to-homeowner.

What is home equity, really?

Home equity is just the difference between what your home is worth and what you still owe on your mortgage.

Example:

Your home is worth $400,000.

You owe $250,000 on your mortgage.

You have $150,000 in equity.

And the longer you own your home — and the more your home value (hopefully) rises — the bigger your equity pile can grow.

How can you use it?

Here’s where it gets fun: Equity isn’t just a number you brag about at dinner parties.

You can actually tap into it when you need to — through tools like cash-out refinancing or home equity loans/lines of credit (HELOCs).

Smart ways to use home equity might include:

Renovating your home to increase its value even more

Consolidating higher-interest debt (goodbye, 22% credit card rates)

Funding big expenses like college tuition or medical bills

Jump-starting a down payment for a future move

(Note: Using equity to fund a jet ski collection? Maybe less smart. Just saying.)

Should you use it?

Not always. Just because you can tap into your home equity doesn’t mean you should without a plan. It’s still borrowing money — it’s just usually cheaper and smarter borrowing than other options.

Think of it like this: Home equity is your secret weapon. Use it thoughtfully, and it can help you level up your financial life.

Bottom line

Home equity isn’t just a number on paper — it’s an opportunity.

If you’re curious about how much equity you have — or how you might be able to use it wisely — Fountain Mortgage is happy to help you run the numbers.