With one Johnson County studio already in the works, a California-based wellness company has set its sights on further local expansion.

Los Angeles-based Pause plans to open a new studio on a busy corner off Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

Pause is coming to 4150 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The studio will move into a 2,500-square-foot space in a retail building on the southwest corner of 55th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway.

There, Pause will neighbor Starbucks.

The space is also near Einstein Bros. Bagels and the site of 55+ apartment community The Fieldston.

Pause offers “modern and holistic solutions”

The company offers both individual services and memberships, which vary in price range from studio to studio.

Some of Pause’s services include cold plunges, infrared saunas, float therapy and IV drips.

The Fairway studio will mark Pause’s second Johnson County location, with another one planned at the Prairiefire development in southern Overland Park.

Pause is also getting a new neighbor

In a 1,800-square-foot space next to Pause, celebrity-backed fitness brand Pvolve also plans to open in Fairway later this year.

Pvolve, for which actress Jennifer Aniston is a brand ambassador and adviser, offers a workout program that is geared toward improving strength, mobility and stability.

The Fairway studio serves as the first in Johnson County for the company.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect spot for both Pvolve and Pause to create health wellness synergy in Fairway,” said Tiffany Ruzicka, partner and director of retail brokerage for AREA Real Estate Advisors, via a release. “There is a growing demand for healthy lifestyle options in neighborhood retail settings and Fairway’s community answers this call for these passionate business owners.”

