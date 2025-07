Overland Park has a new “one-stop shop” for people looking to remodel their homes.

Georgia-based room and closet design company The Designery unveiled its new Overland Park store and showroom earlier this summer — the brand’s first in Johnson County.

The Designery opened at 6337 W. 119th St.

The store moved into a space at the Fountains shopping center in Overland Park, just off 119th Street and Lamar Avenue.

There, The Designery is near Westlake Ace Hardware and MyHealth at Home.

The Designery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Designery specializes in custom renovations

The Designery offers custom design services for home closets, kitchens and bathrooms.

Design clients can either take their own measurements at home and bring them in, or The Designery staff can come to their homes to take measurements.

At the Overland Park store, customers can also shop from an extensive inventory of tiles, knobs, and cabinet materials.

Outside of residential remodels, The Designery also offers commercial design services for spaces like apartment clubhouses and medical offices.

This marks The Designery’s debut in Johnson County

The Overland Park store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Georgia-based company.

The Designery got its start as a wholesale business for kitchen and bath products in 2007. Founders Casey and Dustin Ridley (who are also brothers) pivoted the business into design services and launched its franchise program in 2019.

Shanthy Vinjimoor, franchise owner of The Designery in Overland Park, said she was drawn to the business after her own experience designing and building a custom home of her own.

“We are a bridge between the homeowner and the contractor,” she said. “We’re also a one-stop shop where (homeowners) can come and get cabinets, countertops, tiles, and they can create a mood board and see how their design is coming together.”

