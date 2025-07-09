Le Van Pham

August 10, 1942 — July 5, 2025

With deep love and sorrow, the family of Phạm Văn Lễ announces his peaceful passing on July 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 82 years old.

Born on August 10, 1942, in Đông Xuyên village, Kiến An district, Hải Phòng province, Northern Vietnam, Lễ was baptized at the Đông Xuyên Parish, part of the Hải Phòng Diocese. He came from a devout Catholic farming family whose faith and hard work left a lasting mark on his character and values. His paternal grandparents, Giuse (Joseph) Phạm Văn Rọng and Maria Bùi Thị Léo, and his parents, Giuse Phạm Văn Đạt and Maria Bùi Thị Tý, lived off the land—farming rice, raising animals, and growing fruit trees.Tragically, Lễ’s father passed away when he was just a year and a half old. His mother never remarried and raised him and his four older sisters—Chị Rì, Chị Triều, Chị Nụ, and Chị Huệ—by herself, working the land with quiet determination. In 1954, amid the national division of Vietnam, Lễ and his Catholic family joined the mass migration from the North to the South, seeking safety and religious freedom. They resettled in Vũng Tàu – Bà Rịa, where they rebuilt their lives and continued their education.As a boy, he was affectionately called “Anh Cu” (“little guy”), but after a mischievous stint in elementary school, his teacher and mother renamed him Lễ, meaning “respectful” or “well-mannered”—a name that came to reflect his lifelong character.

Lễ graduated from high school and began his career as a nurse at a hospital in Phan Thiết. He later trained at the Rural Construction School (Trường Xây Dựng Nông Thôn), a South Vietnamese vocational program supported by the United States to strengthen rural infrastructure. During his time there, he helped manage supplies and contributed to program operations—experience that gave him practical skills and led to a letter of recommendation. That letter would later help him secure one of his first jobs in the United States, marking the beginning of his new life in a new country.In 1966, at age 24, Lễ married Phạm Thị Cốm, then 18. Together, they raised a strong and loving family of six children. He was especially proud that each of his children went on to earn an advanced degree—including two doctors, two pharmacists, and two MBAs. This legacy of education and perseverance stands as one of his greatest sources of joy and pride.

In 1975, after the fall of Saigon, Lễ and his young family immigrated to the United States. Though it meant starting over in a foreign land, he embraced the opportunity with courage and humility. He worked as a machinist, then in plastic manufacturing, and finally spent over 30 years at Labconco in warehouse inventory, where he became known for his reliability and integrity, earning multiple perfect attendance awards over the years.

Lễ’s life was not only defined by work, but by faith and service. He was one of the first twelve members of the Liên Minh Thánh Tâm (League of the Sacred Heart) at his local parish, where he served as secretary under several leaders, then as president for two terms, and eventually as prayer service coordinator (ủy viên phục vụ). He served faithfully until his health no longer allowed, stepping down only when absolutely necessary.Despite the hardships he faced, Lễ never lost his joyful spirit. He was known for his gentle humor and warm presence. He loved garage sales, meticulous lawn care, and striking up conversations with anyone—be it a lifelong friend or a stranger at church. One of his most beloved and silly traditions was saving the hospital gown from his youngest son’s birth and wearing it on that son’s birthday every year, bringing laughter and love to those around him. Lễ remained deeply loyal in his 59-year marriage, devoted to his wife and proud of the family they built together. Even as Alzheimer’s slowly took away his memories, it never took away his kindness, his faith, or his smile. He continued attending Mass faithfully–up until the very week of his death. He lived with grace, died with dignity, and left behind a legacy of deep love.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Phạm Thị Cốm, and their six children and spouses:Vân and Phát VũAnh and Holly PhạmHuy and Laura PhạmLiên and Scott RussellYến and Tom PhanAn Phạm and Myleen Nguyễn. He also leaves behind 15 cherished grandchildren, all of whom carry forward his values of humility, hard work, education, and faith. Phạm Văn Lễ lived a life of quiet strength, deep integrity, and enduring love. He was a man who gave much and asked for little—a father, husband, grandfather, friend, and servant of God. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege to know him.

Funeral Service: Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 17 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, Friday, July 18 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm and Saturday, July 19 from 8:00 to 930 am. Funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Martyrs at 10:00 am. Immediately following will be the burial service at Resurrection Cemetery.

