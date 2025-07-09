Two Olathe homes, blocks apart, were damaged by fires within 20 minutes of each other on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Loula Street, just south of Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road, at 7:45 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the crews arrived to confirm there was a fire, and the residents were reported to be outside safely.

Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said that first fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Just 18 minutes after being called to the fire on Loula Street, firefighters were dispatched to another house fire, about a half mile to the west on North Blake Street.

Again, firefighters arrived to confirm a working fire inside the small, single-family house.

Hall said this fire was also brought under control in about 10 minutes.

At Blake Street, one adult was checked out at the scene by Johnson County Med-Act paramedics for possible smoke inhalation, according to Hall.

The Loula Street fire displaced four people, and three were displaced on Blake Street.

“Both families are being helped by the Red Cross,” Hall said in a post on the department’s social media pages. “Damage to the homes was significant.”

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of both fires.

No other details were immediately available.