Mike Frizzell July 9, 2025 Emergency Response

1 driver sent to hospital after vehicles collide on Lone Elm in Olathe

Olathe Police are still investigating what led to two vehicles hitting each other on South Lone Elm Road near the I-35 on-ramp.

An Olathe Fire crew on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, on South Lone Elm Road near the on-ramp to northbound I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man suffered minor injuries following a crash on South Lone Elm Road at Interstate 35 in Olathe on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 16100 block of S. Lone Elm Road, at the stoplight for the entrance and exit ramps to northbound I-35.

Olathe Police spokesperson Sergeant John Moncayo said one vehicle was being driven west and another was southbound on Lone Elm when the crash occurred.

Firefighters from Johnson County Fire District No. 1 responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to the crash scene along with Olathe fire chief and an assistant chief.

"Both drivers stated they had a green light and there were no witnesses that stopped," Moncayo told the Post in an emailed response to questions. "Both drivers complained of pain, and one of them was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated."

Recorded radio traffic stated that the person who was transported by ambulance is a man in his mid-60s with minor injuries. The second driver refused transport by ambulance.

Olathe Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Olathe Police at 913-782-0720.