Steven F. Harrison

March 27, 1962 — July 4, 2025

Kansas City

Steven Frederick Harrison “Steve” stepped into Heaven on July 4, 2025. He died at his home in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born on March 27, 1962 in Evanston, Illinois and resided in Des Plaines, Illinois until 1971. He then lived in Overland Park, Kansas until 1976 when he moved with his parents to Deer Park, Texas. He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1980. After his parents deaths he moved back to the Kansas City area in 1990.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Tattersall Harrison and Ardith Elaine Millhouse Harrison. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Harrison, Vicki Penny, and Diana Harrison; niece Tara Lanzrath, nephew Brian Lanzrath and wife Ruoxi, nephew Michael Penny and wife Caitlin; aunt Marion Collins (step-sister of Ardith), as well as 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews.

He started working as a delivery man for Wonder Bread but soon found his calling as night manager at 7-11 (convenience store). He loved the original marketing saying “Oh thank Heaven for 7-11!” He was a great decorator. He was famous for his balcony light displays when he lived in an apartment and his yard light displays after he bought his house. He enjoyed having an above ground pool and was a master at keeping it sparkling. His pool parties and barbeques were much fun and the lights around the pool created a magical setting at night. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and enjoyed “text-watching” with his sisters. He liked hiking, biking, and playing games.

Steve was a Christ follower. He loved Jesus and shared Him with everyone he met. He authored the book “Fire Visions.” He was a gentle soul who went out of his way to help others. No matter what was going on around him, he managed a smile and a light hearted comment. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was able to make a pun in an instant.

Services will be held on Monday, July 14th, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30pm, with a memorial service beginning at 1:30pm.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.