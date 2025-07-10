Gardner has advanced plans for a new neighborhood of nearly 250 homes coming to the far west end of the city, despite a vocal opposition of nearby homeowners who say it’ll cause issues and bring too much traffic to an already unsafe intersection.

The Gardner City Council on June 16 unanimously approved a preliminary development plan for Horizon Pointe, a 78-acre single-family neighborhood on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Four Corners Road, and rezoning the area from agricultural to planned two-family.

Surrounding homeowners submitted a protest petition, but it failed to have enough signatures to be deemed valid as required by state law, said Kathryn Dumovich, attorney stand-in for City Attorney Ryan Denk.

Proposed by Arise Homes of Overland Park, the new neighborhood contemplates 246 houses, roughly 1,600 to 2,600 square feet each and priced at $400,000-$600,000.

Matt Mabe, Arise Homes co-founder, said the neighborhood will include a splash water park, open activity field, open shade structure and playground community area, all managed by a homeowners association.

“Gardner is a young community,” Mabe said. “People are moving here for where Gardner is going and the good job you have done.”

Roughly 78 acres of the project dubbed Horizon Point was annexed into the city earlier this year and will be rezoned from county rural residential to planned two family residential, according to city documents.

Back in May, the city’s planning commission advanced the preliminary proposal, adding a requirement for sidewalks on both sides of the neighborhood streets after listening to neighboring rural residents concerns on water run-off, storm drainage, traffic safety and loss of rural character.

Councilmembers debate two or one-street sided sidewalks

Despite a recommendation by the city’s planning commission to require sidewalks on both sides of the streets through the proposed subdivision, the city council decided to only require sidewalks on one side.

That decision came after lengthy discussion, particularly about pedestrian safety. Dave Knopick, community development director, also said two sidewalks on each side of the street are standard for suburban subdivisions to “improve the walkability of a neighborhood.”

Still, Councilmember Steve Shute pointed out that the majority of Gardner only has one-sided sidewalks running through neighborhoods.

“Traffic calming is the most important,” Shute said. “Sidewalks on one side are a benefit to folks who don’t want to shovel a sidewalk.”

Mabe with Arise Homes also countered the two-sidewalk idea, saying it creates a lot of “concrete jungle”, along with the high maintenance and costs cities endure when sidewalks break, crack, heave and swell.

Traffic concerns briefly touched on

The city council also briefly discussed traffic concerns, particularly around the entrances to the subdivision as well as the intersection on the northeast corner of the project area at 175th and Four Corners. Some asked if the intersection, which

Matt Cross, an engineer with Kaw Valley Engineering, had previously told the city their traffic study suggested making the intersection a four-way stop.

Other suggested improvements from the traffic study include adding a left turn lane into the neighborhood from 175th Street, adding shoulders to 175th and Four Corners Road along the perimeter of the proposed subdivision, according to a previous Post report citing the traffic study.

Some residents at the Gardner Planning Commission meeting in late May requested the city make expansions and upgrades to 175th Street and Four Corners Road as well as the intersection before the new subdivision’s construction begins.

Shute also said he would like to see the city work with the county to get a four-way stop at 175th Street and Four Corners Road.

“The increase of traffic — I think it needs revisited,” Shute said.

Still, city staff said the intersection doesn’t warrant adding a four-way stop yet.

“The traffic study doesn’t warrant a four way stop,” said Kellen Headlee, the city’s public works director, at the city council meeting. “Often when you put one in where you wouldn’t expect one, it can cause more problems than having one.”

Residents’ concerns with traffic and privacy

Speaking on behalf of his neighbors, nearby homeowner Brandon Van Anne said they were also concerned that the new housing development will bring too much traffic. They’d also like to see a “real” privacy buffer in the form of a continuous, high-quality privacy fence along shared property lines, he added.

The now-approved proposal already requires blending existing trees and landscaping with additional new trees to boost privacy for the surrounding homes.

Additionally, Mabe with Arise Homes said requiring additional trees in backyards the HOA will have its own fencing requirements.

“Privacy fencing gets old, fades, falls down and are eye-sores,” Mabe said.

Going forward

At the meeting, Van Anne said the city’s lack of transparency led to an erosion of trust, and this showed up in the way the rural residents’ protest petition was handled.

“We were blindsided late on a Friday afternoon with vague concerns about validity stating we must have signatures from mineral rights owners,” Van Anne said. “We felt like it was an effort to sweep it under the rug and discredit the collective voice of residents asking for responsible development.”

Afterward, Van Anne told the Post the rural residents are contemplating taking action further to the county level or perhaps with legal action to address safety concerns they still think haven’t been taken seriously enough.

“We are not against growth,” Van Anne said. “We want thoughtful, balanced and infrastructure ready growth.”

Van Anne asked for the city to slow down and consider long-term consequences, as he felt Gardner was pushing for density, commercial development and speed without fully engaging the people.

“Gardner has a chance here to choose purpose over pressure, partnership over profit, and community over convenience,” Van Anne said. “Let us build wisely, let us grow with vision, and let us preserve what makes Gardner a place worth calling home.”