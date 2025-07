Roughly three years after leaving Leawood, clothing retailer J. Crew is on its way back.

The New York-based company plans to open a new store in the city later this summer.

J. Crew is coming to 119th Street and Roe Avenue

The store is moving into a space at the Town Center Crossing shopping center in Leawood.

There, the store will neighbor ice cream shop Cold Stone Creamery and stationery store Paper Source.

According to signage at the site, J. Crew plans to open in the space later this summer.

J. Crew offers clothing for women, men and children

The company’s inventory includes items like blouses, blazers, sweaters and suits.

J. Crew also offers a wide range of shoes and accessories like hats, bags, belts and eyewear.

J. Crew carries apparel in a variety of brands, some of which include New Balance, Barbour and Birkenstock.

J. Crew previously had a Leawood store

The New York-based retailer shuttered its store nearby at the Town Center Plaza shopping center in 2022, after more than a decade in business.

Across the state line, J. Crew has a store at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

J. Crew Factory, the retailer’s discounted counterpart, also has a store at the nearby Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park, with another one on the way to the Bluhawk shopping center further south.

