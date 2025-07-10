Police chase that began in KCMO ends on Metcalf in Overland Park

A car chase from Kansas City, Missouri, ended with a man’s arrest in Overland Park near 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue late Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sergeant Phil DiMartino says officers were investigating a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault that occurred in the area of East 100th Terrace and Bennington Avenue in southern Kansas City at about 10:20 p.m.

DiMartino says those officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop.

“The driver refused to stop and fled in the vehicle,” DiMartino said in an emailed response to questions Thursday. “Due to the dangerous nature of the aggravated assault, a vehicle pursuit was initiated.”

The suspect led officers westbound on Interstate 435 into Johnson County.

Online call logs show that officers from Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village all responded to assist.

Recorded radio traffic from the Kansas Highway Patrol said that several troopers and an agency aircraft were also in the area to assist officers.

The pursuit ended at about 11 p.m. near 107th Street and Metcalf Avenue, after covering nearly 10 miles.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that a Blue Springs, Missouri, man born in 1987, was arrested by Overland Park Police at 11:06 p.m.

Early Thursday morning, the man was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe for a parole violation.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.