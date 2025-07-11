If you’re running out of things to do or your kiddos are starting to go stir-crazy in the last few weeks of summer break, here’s a list of free or cheap, indoor and outdoor activities to do around Johnson County:

Several local attractions are included in Sunflower Summer

For the past couple of years, Kansas Tourism has offered the Sunflower Summer program, which is a free phone app that offers no-cost admission for Kansas students (Pre-K through 12th-grade) to attractions around the state. The season this year runs from July 12 until Aug. 3.

This year, several Johnson County activities and attractions are offered through the program, including the Legler Barn Museum in Lenexa and the Mahaffie Historic Site in Olathe.

To access the ticket, you have to download the Sunflower Summer app and create an account. Then, you can download one ticket per attraction for each Kansas student in your household, plus one free adult ticket voucher per attraction.

The full list of JoCo attractions:

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead — Overland Park

The farmstead, located at 13800 Switzer Road, has more than 200 animals, gardens, fishing, a one-room country school house and other activities to explore.

Some activities at the farmstead have additional costs, like feeding the baby goats and mining.

Outside of the Sunflower Summer program, admission is $5 per person.

Johnson County Museum — Overland Park

The museum, located in the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave., is currently displaying the “Ripples” exhibit, which focuses on water and its impact on people.

There is also an ongoing exhibit in the 1950s All-Electric House called “The White Wedding,” and children can enjoy the KidScape area of the museum.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children, or $23 for a family.

Kansas City Automotive Museum — Olathe

See the history of the automobile through the eras and explore the impacts of different manufacturers.

The museum is located at 15095 W. 116th St.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $9 for adults and $7 for youth, but children younger than 5 get in for free.

Legler Barn Museum Complex — Lenexa

Visit the reconstructed limestone barn to learn about Lenexa’s heritage, founding families and other stories from the city’s history.

The museum is located at 14907 W. 87th St. Parkway, in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

It is free to visit the museum year-round, though it is only open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm — Olathe

Stop by the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, located at 1200 E. Kansas City Road, to get a feel for life in Olathe and on the Santa Fe Trail in 1860.

Take a stagecoach ride, visit the Mahaffie’s home, explore exhibits and spend time with the animals at the farm.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children.

Museum at Prairiefire — Overland Park

Visit the museum, at 5801 W. 135th St., to learn about the natural history of the Kansas City area with virtual reality experiences and other activities.

Catch a preview of the forthcoming College Baseball Hall of Fame with an exhibit near the front entrance.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $5 for all visitors.

Museum of Deaf History, Arts and Culture — Olathe

Learn about the history of deaf people in Kansas and the impact of deaf Kansans.

Admission is free year-round, and the museum is open Wednesday through Saturday.

The museum is in downtown Olathe, at 455 E. Park St., across the street from the Kansas School for the Deaf.

Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — Overland Park

The arboretum spans 300 acres at 8909 W. 179th St. in southern Overland Park and shows off multiple natural ecosystems.

Several activities, workshops and other programs take place throughout the summer. Spend time outside in the gardens, walk the trails or hang out at the LongHouse Visitor Center.

Admission is free to the arboretum on the first Tuesday of the month. Otherwise, it’s $3 to visit for kids and $7 for adults outside of Sunflower Summer.

Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site — Fairway

Explore the site’s history as a residential school for Native American children, a Civil War military encampment, a former state legislative chamber and a trail supply stop that all once occupied the campus.

The site is located at 3403 W. 53rd St.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.

Shawnee Town 1929 — Shawnee

Look back at what life was like in truck-farming Shawnee in 1920 with this living history site at 11501 W. 57th St. near downtown Shawnee.

Besides taking a guided tour, visitors can walk through the re-created historic buildings, explore immersive exhibits and shop at Garrett’s Grocery Store.

Outside of Sunflower Summer, admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Theatre in the Park — Shawnee

Catch a show outdoors at the Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park, 7710 Renner Road.

Sunflower Summer offers free tickets to some showings of “A Disney Double Feature: The Aristocrats Kids & My Son Pinocchio Jr” (a limited opportunity offering).

Or, you can attend a show throughout the summer with your family ($12 for adults and $7 for kids).

Other cheap, free local activities

In addition to the local activities and attractions that are included in the Sunflower Summer program, there are additional things to do around the community for no or low-cost.

Disc Golf at Black Hoof Park — Lenexa

Lenexa’s disc golf course at Black Hoof Park (accessed from the entrance at 89th Street and Monticello Road) is free to the public and open daily from dawn to dusk.

Discs themselves are unavailable at the park, so you’ll need to bring your own to play on the nine-hole or 18-hole course.

Ernie Miller Park and Nature Center — Olathe

Ernie Miller Park and Nature Center at 909 N. Kansas Highway 7 in Olathe is open daily, with trail access available from dawn to dusk.

The park spans 125 acres and showcases several different natural habitats, including the tallgrass prairie and meadows.

Visiting the park is free, though donations are welcome.

KCPL Wetland Park — Gardner

In the city of Gardner, there’s a 55-acre wetland park with picnic areas and walking trails.

KCPL Wetland Park, located on South Waverly Road, is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.

(Note: the state department of wildlife warns that blue-green algae has been documented in the wetlands, so be careful to avoid contact with the water for now.)

Lanesfield Historic Site — Edgerton

Edgerton is home to the last remaining structure from the former town of Lanesfield and the oldest operating schoolhouse in the county.

Today, the Landsfield Historic Site is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month. Outside of that, visitors can walk the grounds during the daytime.

The site, located at 18745 S. Dillie Road, has the original schoolhouse and additional buildings, plus a visitor center with an exhibit titled “One-Room Schools in Kansas.”

Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art — Overland Park

This museum, located on the Johnson County Community College campus, is free to access Tuesday through Sunday each week, except on college holidays.

Currently, there are multiple exhibits going on, including a drawing exhibit and a selection of sculptures.

Pedal Boat at Shawnee Mission Park — Shawnee

Hop on a four-person pedal boat or a multiperson canoe and enjoy an outing on the lake from Shawnee Mission Park’s Marina.

Johnson County residents can rent a boat at the marina for $22 an hour.

Through Aug. 10, rentals are available daily. Find more information about renting a boat beforehand here.

Wee Links Golf Course at Heritage Park — Olathe

Play golf for all ages at the Wee Links Golf Course at Heritage Park in Olathe.

It’s a six-hole, par 18 course built on one acre.

The course fee is $3 per person.

