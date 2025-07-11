Obituaries July 11, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from June 27 – July 10 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Linda Kay Covert; Le Van Pham; Steven F. Harrison; Clinton Kerry Mooney; James “Jim” Eddy; Abby Lynn Foster; Mary J. Brunkow; Rama Nell Howell; Mary Anne Jackman; Nancy Jo (Killian) Tyson; Joseph Alvis Shelton Jr; Norma Jean Harter; Robert “Bob” Lillie; James Bryce Grissom; Floyd Lee Clark, Jr.; Nicholas David DeCann; Claudie Cates Corley; Eva “Dolores” Gasser; Richard Rieder; Rachel Miller; Jerilynn “Jeri” Kay Anderton; Martha Ann “Mazzie” Talley; George Taylor Hess, JD; Barbara Ann Will; Luigi Chou; Austin Lee Mackley; Dorothy May McMullen; Frederick W. Raybourn Previous article‘Parents: Pay attention, please’ — Prairie Village may restrict e-scooters and e-bikes About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES ‘Parents: Pay attention, please’ — Prairie Village may restrict e-scooters and e-bikes Kansas State Supreme Court vacates conviction of man accused of murdering Olathe woman Police chase that began in KCMO ends on Metcalf in Overland Park Clothing retailer J. Crew headed to Leawood’s Town Center Crossing ACLU calls on Lenexa Police to release footage of shooting that left MO man dead