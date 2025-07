December 3, 1941 — July 7, 2025

Shawnee

Michael E. Palmer, 83, of Shawnee, Kansas died at Olathe Hospice House on July 7, 2025.

A memorial visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.