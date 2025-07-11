Obituaries July 11, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Pyare Mohan Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL October 20, 1939 — July 9, 2025 Overland Park Pyare Mohan passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on October 20, 1939, and was 85 years of age. Service information is shown below. A more detailed obituary will follow. Funeral Service Sunday, July 20, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleJames F. GracyNext articleShirley Ann Hill