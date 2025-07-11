fbpx
Pyare Mohan

October 20, 1939 — July 9, 2025
Overland Park

Pyare Mohan passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on October 20, 1939, and was 85 years of age. Service information is shown below. A more detailed obituary will follow.

Funeral Service

Sunday, July 20, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

