Roberta Rae “Robbie” Burkett-Zipp

November 4, 1954 — July 5, 2025

Merriam

Roberta Rae Burkett-Zipp, affectionately known as Robbie, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 70. Born on November 4, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri, Robbie lived a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep appreciation for family.

Robbie touched the lives of countless children and families while running a successful in home daycare for over 30 years.

Robbie’s passion extended beyond her work, as she was an avid supporter of the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs, cheering them on through every victory and defeat. She also loved playing softball, both for the thrill of the game and the camaraderie it brought.

Robbie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Raymond and RoseMae Fortney. She leaves behind a devoted family who cherished her dearly: her loving husband, William “Mike” Zipp; her son, Sean Burkett; her stepdaughters, Adrienne Zipp and Corinne Stout (Don); and her adored grandchildren, Lake, Bella, Jaxon, and Wyatt. Her legacy of love and resilience will continue to live on in their hearts and in the many memories they shared.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Robbie at the Merriam Community Center 6040 Slater St, Merriam, KS 66202 on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Family and friends are invited to come and go as they please during this 2 hour informal gathering to celebrate a life well-lived, sharing stories and memories of the remarkable woman Robbie was.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Great Plains SPCA 5428 Antioch Drive Merriam, KS 66202 in Robbie’s memory, to continue her lifelong affection for dogs. During her life she had the joy of caring for her dogs Bubbles, Dalton, Danni, Mieke, Lionel and Kirby.

Roberta Rae Burkett-Zipp will be remembered for her feisty personality, as well as her love and compassion for others, whose kindness and enthusiasm brightened the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in our hearts.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.