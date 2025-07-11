Shirley Ann Hill

September 4, 1933 – July 9, 2025

Shirley Ann (Rowlett) Hill, born September 4, 1933, in Maitland, Missouri, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025, at the age of 91, surrounded by family.

Shirley was the fourth of ten children born to Henry Alvin Rowlett Jr. and Lila Mae (Taylor) Rowlett. From an early age, Shirley’s strength and resilience shone through and were qualities that would guide her throughout her remarkable life.

She attended Rock Creek School in Independence, Missouri, and after graduating from beauty school, worked at the Isis and Ragsdale Beauty Shops before proudly opening her own salon. She moved to Arizona where she married David L. Hill Jr. in 1968. After their time in Arizona, they moved to Kincaid, Kansas where they purchased an 85-acre farm where they enjoyed 33 happy years together before moving to Garnett, Kansas in 2005.

After David’s passing in 2015, Shirley moved to Lenexa, Kansas to live with her son and daughter-in-law, taking comfort in the closeness of family. She especially enjoyed Saturday evening dinners, usually grilled hamburgers and homemade french fries and Sunday meals surrounded by family.

Shirley was a survivor of four separate battles with cancer, first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1990 – a time when ovarian cancer was often detected late and treatment options were far more limited than today. Her perseverance and courage to overcome the odds stand as a powerful testament to her resilience and determination.

Shirley is survived by her son Randolph (Randy) Rowlett and his wife Gayle; her grandson James (Jamie) Rowlett and his wife Debra; and her great-grandchildren Ryan and Megan. She is also survived by her sisters Armida Wardlow and Gloria Workman, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David L. Hill Jr., her parents Henry and Lila Rowlett, her sisters Lois Tarwater, Mary McGlathery, Eugenia (Rose) Hicklin, Nina Casey, and her brothers Marvin, Delvin, and Norvell Rowlett.

Shirley found joy in life’s simple pleasures including embroidery, crochet, knitting, playing the piano, and growing flowers with her African violets being a source of pride and beauty in her home. She will be remembered for her strength, resilience, and gentle humor. Her memory will live warmly in the hearts of all who knew her.

