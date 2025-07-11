SMSD News: SMSD Non-Teaching Career Fair on July 17

Are you interested in working for one of the best employers in the state of Kansas?

Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is seeking individuals who are inspired to support student success. Whether you have experience or you are just starting your career, the Shawnee Mission School District has a place for you!

If you are interested in joining the Shawnee Mission team, the SMSD is hosting a job fair for non-teaching positions from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

These positions include:

Custodians

Paraeducators

Food Service Assistants

Operations and Maintenance and Skilled Trade Positions (painters, electricians, carpenters)

Information Technology/Information and Communication Technology

Aides (educational, clerical, and nursing)

Those who attend the job fair will have the opportunity to learn more about specific positions, walk through the application process, and showcase skills and abilities through a screening interview. Interested individuals are also encouraged to apply here.

In the SMSD, we believe everyone plays an important role in helping our students achieve their personal best. Forbes has ranked the Shawnee Mission School District among the best employers in the state of Kansas based on employee surveys.

Join us on Thursday, July 17, 2025 and learn what it means to be a part of One Shawnee Mission…Because Kids–serving students in the Shawnee Mission School District!