A California-based brand specializing in “sugaring” hair removal and skincare has officially arrived in Johnson County.

Sugaring LA, a hair removal studio and skincare shop, recently “soft opened” its doors in downtown Overland Park — with a grand opening event planned for Saturday.

Sugaring LA opened at 8065 Metcalf Ave.

The store moved into a space on the northeast corner of Metcalf Avenue and 81st Street, on the east side of the downtown area.

The studio is underneath the Avenue 81 assisted and independent living apartments.

There, Sugaring LA neighbors cooking school Taste Buds Kitchen’s newest location in downtown Overland Park.

Sugaring LA offers hair removal and organic skincare products

As the name implies, the studio specializes in “sugaring” — an “all natural” form of cosmetic hair removal that uses a paste made from sugar, water and lemon.

Rather than waxing, which typically is applied onto skin while hot, the sugaring paste is applied at a slightly warm temperature — almost room temperature.

Whitney Lindsey, franchise co-owner of the Overland Park studio, said this tends to make sugaring a more appealing alternative to those with easily-irritated skin.

“For people who have really sensitive skin and who are looking for a cleaner, more sustainable option, Sugaring LA really is a good option,” she said. “It’s a very clean substance, it’s very gentle on the skin, and it’s all natural.”

The Overland Park location has five treatment rooms along with a retail area in the front of the space. Clients can either book individual services or opt for Sugaring LA monthly memberships, which come at different price and frequency tiers.

In addition to its sugaring services, customers can also shop at the Overland Park studio for a range of organic skincare products — some of which include at-home sugaring kits, skin toner, rose oil and salt scrub.

This marks Sugaring LA’s first Johnson County location

The downtown Overland Park location also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the company, which is based in Los Angeles, California.

Today, Sugaring LA primarily operates in California, but the brand also has locations in other states like Texas, Arizona, Florida and New Jersey.

When deciding where in the metro area to bring their new franchise, Whitney said she and her husband, co-owner James Lindsey, chose downtown Overland Park for its centrality and for the liveliness of the quickly-growing area.

An Overland Park native herself, she said she looks forward to introducing the Sugaring LA brand to the local community.

“There were obviously a ton of options when we were looking at locations, and what really stood out to us (downtown) was just the community feel,” she said. “It’s just so exciting to think about the growth and the success that we can have.”

