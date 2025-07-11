September 6, 1945 — July 6, 2025

Lenexa

Lenexa, Kansas – Thomas Joseph Dougherty passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 6th, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Tom was born on September 6, 1945, in Kansas City, KS, as the second son of Maurice V. Dougherty and Florence Ann (Glenn) Dougherty. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Church, where he was an altar boy. Throughout grade school, Tom enjoyed his Boy Scout Troop, learning many valuable lessons. He attended De la Salle Military School and Wyandotte High School, graduating in 1963. Some of his closest friendships were formed during those school years, lasting through adulthood. Tom loved sports and played basketball and football at De Le Salle. After high school, Tom attended Kansas City Community College and Pittsburg State University.

Growing up in a large and loving Irish Catholic family, Tom made many unforgettable memories with his aunts, uncles, and cousins, including hilarious practical jokes whenever they were together. Family gatherings were always fun with the Dougherty clan.

Tom was extremely hardworking, starting at a very young age when he was the town’s ‘best’ paperboy. His strong work ethic and passion for sales set him on his path selling Sprint advertising and annuity insurance. During this time, he lived with some of his best friends at ‘The Big House’ and enjoyed life to its fullest! Tom then found his perfect job working at Unarco Material Handling Inc. for 18 years. This job enabled him to work from home, balancing his love for his career and caring for his daughters. He spent countless hours coaching his daughter’s softball and basketball teams and was the only Dad who would attend cheerleading team meetings. Being there for everything related to his girls was important to him, and we’re forever grateful.

Tom was passionate about cars and took great pride in keeping them meticulously clean. One of his favorites was his blue dune buggy with white leather seats, in which he would cruise around town with the top down, wearing his aviator sunglasses. He loved spending time by his pool and was often the tannest person in the room.

After leaving the corporate world, he started his own business as a general contractor for 20 years. He built his business through honesty, integrity, and hard work, leading to many repeat customers and their referrals to others.

Tom had a great sense of humor, forever teasing his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending and cheering on all his grandkids at their different events. He stayed active for many years at Element Fitness “The Element,” where he and the regulars at Silver Sneakers had a special bond. The Element was spoken of like a family member, and we know how much he cared for those he exercised with. Tom was a steady presence of love and support. Family and friends will miss that presence. His love and memory will live on through his children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

Preceding Tom in death are his parents, Maurice and Florence Dougherty; his two brothers, Duane Daniel Dougherty and Glenn Patrick Dougherty; his niece, Stefanie Dougherty and nephew, Michael Dougherty; his stepdaughter, Robyn Opheim; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Those wishing Tom ‘God’s Speed’ as he makes his way Home are Bren Stout, his ‘babe’ of 33 years, his sister-in-law, Suzanne Dougherty (Bob), his daughters Kelly Fotta (Bob), Keri Dougherty (Steve), and Kay Murray (Jeff); their children Kamrynn and Kayden; and Donald Wratchford; his children Devin and Samantha; stepdaughters Shanan Allemang (Clark) and their children Aidan and Alex, Robyn Opheim’s children Jackson, Emily, Zachary Opheim and T.J. Gaither (Reagan), and Mandi Stout and her son Matthew, and Jo Dougherty the mother of Keri and Kay. Along with many extended family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

Our sincere appreciation is extended to Kaylen Peltier of Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for her kind and caring services.

Services will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. The visitation will be held on Saturday, July 19th, at 4:00 p.m., followed by a service at 5:00 p.m., followed by a reception. Please join the family as we gather to share memories and celebrate Tom’s life.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.