Your Library: Discover more with the new Johnson County Library website

Johnson County Library is launching a new and improved website designed to make your experience faster, easier and more personalized. The updated site will go live August 11-13, depending on your internet service provider, and will still be available at jocolibrary.org. Your account, browsing and checkout process won’t change, but your overall experience will.

Why the upgrade? Because you asked for it! Our previous site, launched in 2015, no longer met today’s needs. With your feedback, we’ve built a smarter, more connected site to help you get more from your Library.

We’ve moved to a new content management system, BiblioWeb, created by the same company – Bibliocommons – that powers our catalog. You’re likely already familiar with how it works, making the transition smoother.

“Our pages will be filled with relevant and meaningful content like never before. Every page is setup to encourage users to explore,” said Dave Carson, web content developer.

Discovery is at the center. A single search now pulls results from the entire Library, including catalog items, events, staff blogs and recommendations. Clickable keyword tags appear throughout the site, offering quick access to related resources. Curious about local history, interior design, or mathematics? Click a tag and explore further.

Other key features include:

More visual, staff-curated Browse & Borrow pages for easier discovery and recommendations.

Simplified navigation, combining resources for age groups, community interests, and audiences like parents, caregivers, educators and homeschoolers.

Better integration across branches, allowing staff to share what’s happening at each location.

Faster response to community events, with improved tools for promoting booklists, reviews and blog posts.

Stronger branding and more dynamic layout, including section hubs that act like mini-homepages.

Convenient new features such as a link to mobile printing right from the homepage, a new online application for our HomeConnect program, and an option to add events that interest you to your personal calendar.

The redesign reflects what we heard matters most to you: simpler navigation and easier access to materials and services, both online and in person.

“The new site really shows off the depth and breadth of our collection, events and resources — providing users with content specific and relevant to whatever they’re looking for,” Carson said.

Since early 2024, we’ve worked to select the right platform and incorporate feedback from patrons and staff. With support from a UX designer and user interviews, we built a navigation structure centered on your needs. The new site fully meets increased Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

Early testing feedback was overwhelmingly positive:

“I didn’t know the Library offered that!”

“This feels easier to digest.”

“Everything on this screen is meaningful to me.”

Library users can provide feedback on the new site July 7–21. Head to the preview link to test features, check functionality and share your thoughts before the full rollout. Note that not all features of the full site are available on the preview link, including events feeds and location pages. Once the feedback period closes on July 21, the preview link will remain active to explore until Aug. 11.

Looking ahead, we’re planning a deeper dive into the “Our History” section as we prepare for our 75th anniversary celebration in 2027. We’re also exploring translation features to improve multilingual access, expanding our Library FAQs and continuing user experience testing to better serve our patrons. Explore our redesigned site and discover the many free resources available with your Library card.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom