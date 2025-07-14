August 20, 1928–July 3, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Bill M. Perry, who died peacefully on July 3, 2025, at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 96 years old.

Bill was born in Baxter Springs, Kansas, on August 20, 1928, to Earl D. and Ethel M. Perry. He was the eldest of two boys and was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Jack Perry, of Prairie Village, Kansas.

Bill graduated from Joplin High School and went on to attend the University of Kansas where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and a lifelong Jayhawk fan. From an early age, he recognized the opportunities in the world of sales and marketing and dedicated his career to the ﬁeld. He worked in sales and management for decades, eventually retiring from Carrier Transicold, a division of Carrier Corporation, in 1983 — though his passion for connecting with people and love for selling never ended.

Bill was married for nearly 60 years to his beloved wife, Delores “Dee” Perry. During Bill’s career with Carrier, they lived in California (twice), Georgia, Tennessee and New York. Together, they raised three children: Steven M. Perry (Sharon) of Kansas City, MO; Robert L. Perry of Fresno, CA; and Cynthia Perry Azma (David) of Fresno, CA. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to Andrew and Alex Perry (Steve and Sharon), Caroline and Camille Perry (Bob and Linda), and Madeline and Emelia Azma (Cynthia and David), and he adored his great-grandchildren, Max and Cora Perry (Andrew and Jennie).

After his retirement, Bill and Dee returned to their Midwestern roots in Overland Park, KS, enjoying their golden years reconnecting with old friends and family. Summers were spent at their Lake of the Ozarks cabin, where the pontoon boat rides, ﬁshing trips, and laughter-ﬁlled gatherings added lots of special family memories. In the winter months, they loved travel to Palm Springs, where children and grandchildren came to visit regularly — enjoying sunshine, golf, tennis, and the Sunday ﬂea market.

After Dee passed away in 2013, Bill continued to live in their home until a devastating ﬁre destroyed the home and all its contents. Bill was forced to relocate at 88 years of age and found a new home at Silvercrest at College View where he was a founding resident. He spent the next eight years there enjoying friendships he made with other residents, particularly his special relationship with Barbara Hafer.

Bill was a longtime member of Heritage Church in Olathe, where he and Dee found spiritual connection and community. After Dee’s passing in 2013, he found comfort and companionship in a grief support group at Heritage that he remained part of for the rest of his life.

An outdoorsman at heart, Bill loved golf, duck hunting, ﬁshing, and going to what he aﬀectionally called “the picture show.” His favorite pastimes included watching westerns, reading, and enjoying his 5:00 p.m. cocktail while watching Wheel of Fortune, followed by a phone call with one of the kids.

Even in the face of great challenges — including losing his beloved wife, and later, his home, Bill remained ﬁercely independent, feisty, and full of life to the end. Those who knew him saw his resilience and unwavering optimism.

Above all, Bill was a family man. Whether it was a holiday, a simple visit, or a long-distance phone call, he cherished time with those he loved. One of his most noteworthy traits was his storytelling; you could always count on hearing a few unforgettable jokes or tales as he loved being the center of attention. We often said, “God broke the mold when he made Bill Perry.” That sentiment remains true, as there truly will never be another one like him — and he will be missed beyond measure.

There will be a private gathering forthcoming to celebrate the life and memory of our beloved Bill. He requested that a special poem be shared with loved ones, written by Mary E. Frye.

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circling ﬂight. I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.