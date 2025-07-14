March 12, 1943 — July 9, 2025

Overland Park

Donald C. Kincheloe (82) of Overland Park, Kansas passed away at home on July 9, 2025.

Don was born on March 12, 1943, along with his twin brother, Von, in Wright County, Missouri to Herbert and Cledith (Gourley) Kincheloe.

It is fair to say that Von and Don were best friends. It was actually Von who introduced Don to his future wife, Betty Crisp, whom he married on April 4th, 1964. After their honeymoon, they arrived in Kansas City with three dollars in their pocket and a lot of determination to build a new life together.

Don began working as a shoe salesman until he was hired on at General Motors where he worked until he retired at roughly the age of seventy-five. His work ethic was fierce, and in the beginning necessary, because their family quickly grew when daughter, Melissa, was born in 1965 followed by a son, Christian, in 1968.

When Don wasn’t working, you could often find him at Von’s DX station helping out. Don was not a big talker but, if you wanted to strike up a conversation, just ask him about his trucks. Don had a passion for trucks. He spent many hours rebuilding engines and refurbishing old GM trucks. It would not be uncommon to find him watching YouTube videos of mechanics working on truck engines or tractors. He also loved watching NASCAR racing or, really, most motor car races.

One of Don’s other passions was fishing. He and Christian took several fishing trips to Canada and came home talking about their fishing adventures and the one that got away. Don also enjoyed sharing his passion for fishing with his grandkids: Michaela Olthoff, Garrett Kincheloe, Noah Olthoff, Dillon Kincheloe and Luke Olthoff. Don and Betty also took several trips, traveling to visit many cities and countries throughout Europe, but his favorite place was the Kincheloe family homestead in Southern Missouri.

Don also enjoyed a little healthy competition that you would see come out when he attended auctions while on the hunt for another priceless treasure. He liked to call himself a “collector.” Don was always happy to show off his new acquisitions to his family which also included Mark Olthoff (son-in-law); Staci (Turner) Kincheloe (daughter-in-law); Rebecca Kincheloe (granddaughter-in-law), and Brooklin Kincheloe (granddaughter-in-law); Chase Tackett (step grandson-in-law). Don remained close to his nephew, Bill Perry; his sister, Kay (Kincheloe) Jackson; and his brother-in-law, Larry Crisp and wife Jennifer.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Cledith Kincheloe; his wife, Betty (Crisp) Kincheloe; his sister Lodema (Kincheloe) Perry; his brother, Herbert “Von” Kincheloe; and a granddaughter, Ashley Olthoff.

Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 19, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

