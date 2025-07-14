fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Environment & Climate
1 min. read

Prairie Village residents can now drop off composting at these 2 sites

City officials say appetite for the pilot composting program seems to be strong, because KC Can Compost picked up 500 pounds the first week.

A KC Can Compost bin at Wassmer Park in Prairie Village.
A KC Can Compost bin at Wassmer Park in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Less than a week after the city of Prairie Village launched its new composting program, participating residents deposited 500 pounds of compost for pickup.

Meghan Buum, an assistant city administrator, told the Prairie Village City Council last week that the city already has 200 registrants in its resident-only program. After just six days, KC Can Compost picked up 500 pounds of compost from the city’s two compost cans, diverting all of that waste from the landfill, Buum said.

“They (KC Can Compost) reported that they’ve distributed more supplies in less than a week than they do in an average quarter,” Buum said. “I would say enthusiasm for the program is really really strong.”

Prairie Village’s composting program is a six-month pilot via a $6,000 contract with KC Can Compost. The two compost smart cans are only accessible via smart phone application.

Shortly after Prairie Village approved the pilot program in April, the city of Overland Park’s community development committee considered and supported a pilot program of its own.

Here’s a look at how you can still participate in Prairie Village’s newest program, which has been underway since July 7.

A KC Can Compost bin at Wassmer Park.
A KC Can Compost bin at Wassmer Park in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A look at what can be composted in these bins

The city approved two bins, one at Wassmer Park and another at the Harmon Park Skate Park.

Each bin can hold food scraps, paper waste and plant material, according to the city’s Village Voice newsletter. Specific examples of what can be composted include the following:

  • Meat, poultry, fish, shellfish and bones
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Coffee grounds, filters and tea bags
  • Pizza delivery boxes
  • Paper towels and paper napkins
  • Flowers and plants

A more comprehensive list of compostable items can be found at kccancompost.com.

How to sign up for the program

The program is city-subsidized, and aside from liners and cans, costs residents no additional dollars.

Liners and cans can be purchased anywhere, but residents who choose to purchase liners through this online shop can pick them up at city hall.

Those who are interested in joining the six-month pilot program can visit the online website and download the MetroKey smart phone application.

