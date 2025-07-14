Sandra Kimbell Bell

October 23, 1934 – July 13, 2025

Sandra Kimball Bell, 90, of Mission, Kansas was greeted by her Savior on July 13th, 2025. Sandy was born in Nevada, Missouri on October 23, 1934, to Arthur and Edith Bitner. As a young girl, the family moved to Pittsburg, Kansas, where she graduated from high school. Sandy graduated with a degree from Stephens College and attended The University of Missouri. She worked as an assistant to a doctor of Psychology for fourteen years. Sandy and Jan (Jake) Bell married in 1986 and they shared a full and happy married life.

Sandy was an avid reader and had an extensive library. She loved sports, especially The Kansas City Royals, Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks. She enjoyed playing the piano and was classically trained. Sandy did volunteer work with the disabled in nursing homes and Taught Adult Christian Education and volunteer work at The Village Presbyterian Church. Sandy was friends with many older neighbors and provided rides to doctor appointments. She was a great listener and offered advice only when she thought it was appropriate. And she had a special love for dogs and all of Gods creatures. Sandy loved Jesus and Jake with all of her heart.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jan (Jake) Bell; daughter, Robin Larkin (Terry); son, Stuart Kimball (April); grandchildren, Jacob Larkin (Ruth) and Dustin Larkin (Joan); six great-grand children: Bryce, Gabriel, Hailev, Joel, Brandon and Brooklyn.

The ultimate obedience of course is death. When the Father calls us, we obey.

To accept death lovingly, trusting in God… this is our final obedience.

Here too and especially, we must learn to be lovers, not hirelings.

We stretch out our hands, our arms, to this cross, to our dying.

From Seeking God’s Will by the Rev. Philip Schuster

Celebration of Life

Thursday, July 17, 2025

12:30 PM

St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery

6115 Quivira Road

Shawnee, KS 66216

