Not long after “dirty soda” chain Swig’s first Johnson County opening, another one is on the horizon.

Construction is well underway on a new Swig shop off 91st and Metcalf in Overland Park, paving the way for an opening later this year — with even more on the way.

Another new shop is planned for the Bluhawk development off 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park.

Swig is coming to 91st and Metcalf

The company is building a new drive-thru soda shop at the Glenwood Commons shopping center, on the southeast corner of 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, Swig will operate near Summer Moon Coffee and Wingstop.

It will also neighbor the SERV food hall and pickleball venue, across 91st Street.

Jeremy Assmus, local franchise owner for the Utah-based company, estimated the new shop will open at the end of August or beginning of September.

Swig serves “dirty” sodas in various flavors

The menu features a range of “dirty” sodas, which are flavored with various creams and syrups.

Some of the flavor combinations on the Swig menu include the “Texas Tab” (Dr Pepper, vanilla, and coconut cream) and the “Hula Girl” (Sprite, lemonade, mango, pineapple, strawberry and coconut cream).

In addition to soda, Swig also serves other drinks like “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks), “Refreshers” (flavored waters) and flavored hot chocolate.

Swig also offers edible treats like sugar cookies and pretzel bites.

More Swig locations are coming to Overland Park

Further south, Swig will also open a new location off 135th Street and Quivira Road later this year — likely in August.

The Bluhawk location will come last, with an opening tentatively planned for the end of 2025.

The Utah-based company’s first Johnson County location opened in Mission in June.

Across the state line, Swig also has locations in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, and Kansas City, Missouri.

