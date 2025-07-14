The Scoop: It’s National Ice Cream Month!

By Ian Miller

This week, we’re looking at something sure to put a smile on your face: July is National Ice Cream Month! That’s right, there’s an ENTIRE month devoted to ice cream! From July 1st to July 31st, it’s ice cream-o’clock everywhere, and The Golden Scoop is here to celebrate every day of it. (I mean, being an ice cream-and-coffee shop, we’re technically celebrating ice cream every day, but it’s nice to get some official recognition of our efforts, you know?)

As part of our monthlong celebration, we’ve whipped up something special: salted caramel ice cream with candied burnt ends! Before you put your phone down in disgust, hear me out. It’s actually delicious! You start with a great salted caramel ice cream with cookie pieces, then stir in chunks of smoky, candied burnt ends to add a savory kick!

We’ve partnered with Q39, a Kansas City barbecue restaurant, to supply the burnt ends, so if you’re a fan of Q39’s burnt ends already, you’ll probably like this. As a bonus, they’ve added it to their own menu for the month of July, so you can try our fabulous,

new burnt-ends ice cream at either of their restaurants or here at The Golden Scoop! Sample it while it lasts!

We love doing fun little things like this, and there may be more to come later in the year, hint, hint…. Isn’t it fun being the guinea pig in our ice cream experiments? We think so, too! Come in and grab a sweet-and-savory (and smoky!) treat this month at The Golden Scoop!