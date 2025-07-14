Virginia Lou (Curfman) Postoak, 85, of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away on June 4, 2025, in Lawrence, Kansas, with family at her side.

She was born on April 27, 1940, in Beaver, Oklahoma, to Josiah and (Vivian) Pauline Curfman. She was active in her Church from a young age and eventually played the piano during Church services. Virginia graduated from Beaver High School in 1958. She then attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma, where she met Wayne Postoak. She graduated from Northwestern in 1962 and Virginia and Wayne were married 3 months later. They had four children together and were later divorced.

Virginia is survived by her children: Darren Postoak and his wife Jennifer, Paula Postoak-Buffalomeat, Penny Postoak Ferguson and her husband Dwight, and Tony Postoak and his wife Kathy. She also leaves behind eight beloved grandchildren: Anthony Buffalomeat, Samantha Buffalomeat, Kobe Buffalomeat, Kaylee Postoak, Connor Postoak, Taylor Postoak, Kaiden Postoak, and Peyton Postoak Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josiah and (Vivian) Pauline Curfman.

Virginia was able to stay home with her children while they were young, which they are grateful for. She then worked as an administrative assistant in the Vending/Concession Department, the Political Science department, both at the University of Kansas; and for the Haskell Foundation.

Virginia was a long time member and volunteer of the Pilot Club of Lawrence, volunteered at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and for the Red Cross Blood Drives. She enjoyed watching the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She loved to read, work in her yard and crochet but her favorite pastime was watching her grandchildren in their various activities.

Virginia was a beautiful soul and will be missed dearly.

The family would like to thank Homestead of Eudora for making her part of their family and helping with her care for the last 1.5 years; and the wonderful nurses at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for taking such good care of Virginia and the entire family during her last few weeks.

Services will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, with a reception to follow from 7:00 – 10:00 pm at the Lawrence Fraternal Order of Eagles, 530 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, Kansas. Burial will be held at a later date in Beaver, Oklahoma.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences may be sent at www.rumsey-yost.com.

Obituary published by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.