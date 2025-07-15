Bruce E. Hodges, M.D.

October 4, 1932 — July 13, 2025

Lenexa

Dr. Bruce E. Hodges, a beacon of compassion and wisdom, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2025, at the age of 92, in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on October 4, 1932, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Bruce’s life was a testament to service, learning, and love.

Bruce was a dedicated Family Practice Physician and Gerontologist who touched countless lives with his gentle care and deep empathy. His career also saw him serving as a Long-term Care Medical Director, where his commitment to the elderly was unparalleled. Before his medical journey began, Bruce shared his passion for knowledge as a high school teacher, inspiring young minds to dream big. He extended his nurturing spirit beyond borders, dedicating a significant portion of his life to missionary work in Uganda, China, and Cuba, bringing healing and hope to many.

His love for reading and writing fueled a lifetime of research and authorship, particularly in the history of medicine—a field he found endlessly fascinating. Bruce was an adventurer at heart, traveling the world and embracing diverse cultures. A skilled magician, he brought joy and wonder to all who had the pleasure of witnessing his performances.

A proud member of the Choctaw Nation, Bruce cherished his Native American ancestry and dedicated himself to studying its rich history and traditions. His Christian faith was the cornerstone of his life, guiding him through years of ministry and service.

Bruce is preceded in death by seven siblings and his beloved son, Tracy B. Hodges. He leaves behind his beloved wife Catherine, sons Terry and Robin, daughters Penny Eaton (Mark), Cherry Floyd (Steve), and Ashley Hower (Aron), along with six cherished grandchildren. Their love and memories will continue to honor his legacy of kindness and dedication.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bruce’s remarkable life on July 16, 2025, at New Life Community Church of the Nazarene, located at 6305 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a service to commemorate his extraordinary journey. Bruce will be laid to rest at Lenexa Cemetery, where his spirit will forever grace the hearts of those he touched.

In Bruce’s memory, may we all strive to live with the same compassion, curiosity, and courage that he embodied every day of his life.

Visitation

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

11:00am – 1:00 pm (Central time)

New Life Community Church of the Nazarene

6305 Lackman Road

Shawnee, KS 66217

Funeral Service

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

New Life Community Church of the Nazarene

6305 Lackman Road

Shawnee, KS 66217

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.