JoCo Homebuying: 3 things homeowners wish they had known before buying (and how you can know them now)

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Buying your first home feels like joining a secret society. There’s a ton of excitement, a few initiation rites (inspections, appraisals, signing your name 847 times), and a lot of stuff you only learn after you move in.

But what if you could get the cheat codes upfront?

Here are three things seasoned homeowners wish they had known from the start — and how you can get ahead of the game.

Your monthly payment isn’t the whole story

When you’re house hunting, it’s easy to focus only on the mortgage payment.

“If I can swing $2,000 a month, I’m good, right?”

But homeowners know:

Utilities vary wildly depending on the house size and age.

Property taxes creep up.

Home maintenance isn’t optional. (And somehow the air conditioner always picks July 4th weekend to quit.)

Pro tip: Before you fall in love with a house, get a ballpark on utilities, HOA dues (if any), and set aside a little monthly cushion for repairs.

You don’t have to max out your budget

Just because you can qualify for a $500,000 loan doesn’t mean you should spend $500,000. Stretching too far can leave you house-poor — meaning you own a gorgeous living room but can’t afford to put furniture in it.

Pro tip: Pick a price that leaves you room to live — to travel, save, and enjoy your life — not just survive your mortgage.

Future you will thank present you for thinking ahead

Things change. Jobs, family size, commuting needs. That adorable two-bedroom townhouse might feel a little tighter when there’s a baby, a puppy, and a new work-from-home job all competing for space.

Pro tip: Try to imagine life 3–5 years down the road. Look for flexibility — a spare room, a second living space, an unfinished basement — even if it’s not fully needed today.

Bottom line

Buying a home isn’t about getting it perfect. It’s about making the best choice you can with the info you have right now — and giving yourself a little grace for what you’ll learn along the way.

If you want a sounding board who’s been there (and seen it all), the team at Fountain Mortgage is just a phone call away.