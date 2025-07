A company that helps people build custom closets has officially unveiled its Johnson County showroom.

After moving from 91st and Quivira, Michigan-based Inspired Closets has opened its new showroom in a former boutique space in southern Overland Park.

The space is currently in its “soft open” phase as of this week, with a grand opening event planned for Friday.

Inspired Closets opened at 13745 Metcalf Ave.

The showroom moved into a space on the west end of the Corbin Park shopping center, just off 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Women’s clothing store Simply Shine Boutique previously occupied that space.

Inspired Closets’ regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

The company builds customized closets in various forms

At Inspired Closets, clients can design and build new closet spaces of various forms — from bedroom closets and pantries to laundry rooms and garages.

The new space at Corbin Park serves as a display, with examples for customers to see what their new spaces might look like.

With the expanded showroom, local franchise owner Jen Macias-Wetzel said the space at Corbin Park will have some new components, such as different styles of countertops and new accessories like drying racks and jewelry trays.

Once clients have approved the initial design renderings for their new closet space, installation typically takes six to eight weeks.

Macias-Wetzel said the process also begins with taking measurements at the client’s home, and then they have the opportunity to see examples at the showroom.

Inspired Closet also uses an augmented reality component to help customers see what their future closets could look like beforehand, through a virtual lens.

“You can see how high a hanging rod or a shelf might be, so you can get a better idea,” Macias-Wetzel said. “You can really put yourself inside the space. It helps you visualize what (otherwise) might be hard to, even with renderings.”

Inspired Closets made a move further south

Inspired Closets previously had a showroom further north in Overland Park, off 91st Street and Quivira Road.

That space had been open for roughly four years before Inspired Closets began eyeing a new southern Overland Park space.

Now, Macias-Wetzel said that the former space will serve primarily as a warehouse, with the Corbin Park space operating as the primary showroom.

When it came to moving further south, she said the decision to bring Inspired Closets made sense because most of its clientele tends to come from the area.

“Here, they can casually come in and look and it’s more convenient,” she said.

