April 14, 1961 — July 13, 2025

Overland Park

Robert William Schuller, of Overland Park, KS passed away July 13, 2025 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Bob was born April 14, 1961 in Beatrice, NE to William and Roberta (Switzer) Schuller. He grew up on the family farm west of Odell, NE. After graduating from Odell High School in 1979, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1983 and a law degree in 1986.

Upon graduation Bob clerked for Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Thomas Shanahan in Lincoln, NE. He then moved to Kansas City in 1988 and started his professional career at Morrison and Hecker LLP. In 1994 he accepted an in-house position with Farmland Industries where he found a natural fit for the combination of his deep connection with and understanding of the agricultural industry, his legal expertise, and his leadership abilities. Bob guided Farmland through numerous critical legal issues including its defense of a major class action. After he became Farmland’s Vice President and General Counsel, he later shepherded it through one of the largest cooperative bankruptcies in Kansas City history. He then served in that same role with the Van Tuyl Companies for two years before moving to American Italian Pasta Company in 2006. As Vice President and General Counsel, Bob led AIPC through its many critical legal and operational issues, including its stock being de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange. Bob was instrumental in the turnaround, the re-listing, refinancing and eventual sale. After a brief tenure as General Counsel for Smith Electric Vehicles, he then co-founded a private equity firm, Auxano Holdings, in 2014 where he worked until his retirement earlier this year. Bob was not only an excellent lawyer, but also a voice of wisdom and reason regarding business issues and operational excellence. He strongly believed that companies succeed by investing in and supporting all employees. Bob’s sense of humor, kindness, and care for everyone he encountered during his professional career resulted in a wide group of friends whom he remained to throughout his life.

Bob met his wife Ann Burtner in Kansas City in 1989 when their roommates arranged their first date. They were married in 1991 and raised their two children in Overland Park. Bob took his role as husband, father, son and big brother seriously. He was the first person everyone in the family turned to for advice and support. Bob loved walking his two golden retrievers, hunting, fishing, and talking to anyone who would listen about Nebraska football.

He is survived by his wife Ann Burtner Schuller; his daughter Kathryn (Brendan Ehrenstrom) of Overland Park, KS; his son William of Royal Oak, MI; sister Mary of Boulder, CO; sister Ann Thomasset (Dan) of Boulder, CO; sister Elizabeth (Justin Kohmetscher) of Overland Park; and five nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday July 22 at Church of the Resurrection’s Wesley Chapel in Leawood, KS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Kansas City Hospice, www.kchospice.org/donate or Flourish Furniture Bank PO Box 778 Grandview, MO 64030.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.