A restaurant specializing in southern-inspired cuisine will officially debut in Johnson County this week.

Tupelo Honey will “soft open” its doors along Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center on Tuesday, marking the newest addition to the growing development.

Following that, the restaurant will hold grand opening events on July 24 and 29.

Tupelo Honey is opening at 16720 City Center Drive

The restaurant occupies a newly constructed space at the Restaurant Row development, on the east side of Lenexa City Center.

There, it neighbors newly-opened Zhoug Mediterranean.

Tupelo Honey marks the latest and last of four new restaurants anticipated for Restaurant Row, following Tex-Mex restaurant Cactus Grill and healthy eatery Enjoy Pure Food.

Tupelo Honey serves “chef-inspired” southern fare

The menu at Tupelo Honey features entrees like “Asheville” hot chicken sandwiches, bourbon peppercorn glazed meatloaf, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.

On the breakfast side, Tupelo Honey also offers items like steak and eggs and sweet potato pancakes.

Tupelo Honey also serves a range of craft cocktails, in addition to appetizers like crispy brussels sprouts and pimento cheese dip.

This marks Tupelo Honey’s first Johnson County location

The new Lenexa restaurant also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the North Carolina-based company.

The company got its start in Asheville, North Carolina, roughly 25 years ago.

Outside of its home state, Tupelo Honey also has locations in several other states across the country, including Tennessee, South Carolina and Colorado.

