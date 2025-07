By David Markham

Initially launched in July 1985, National Park and Recreation Month marks its 40th anniversary this year!

This annual campaign highlights and celebrates park and recreation professionals and how they improve the lives of tens of millions of people, making a lasting impact in communities across the country.

“At JCPRD, we recognize that our staff are our most valuable asset,” said JCPRD Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “Each team member brings a unique blend of skills, perspectives, and experiences that play a vital role in our collective success. We aspire to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse talents that drive our organization forward and highlights what makes our workplace truly exceptional.”

This year’s Park and Recreation Month theme, “Build Together, Play Together,” is a reminder of the contributions of park and recreation professionals — along with part-time staff and volunteers — who maintain parks and present programs, which are essential to community health and well-being and help cultivate lifelong friendships, memories and family bonds.

With July being National Park and Recreation Month and Friday, July 18, being Park and Recreation Professionals Day, a variety of JCPRD employees recently took time to share what they love about their jobs.

“My favorite part about working at JCPRD is that I literally get to work in the parks,” said Park Police Officer Chris Rogers. “Before I worked here, on my days off, I mountain biked and kayaked. Now I get to work in the same areas that I normally play in, so it’s amazing.”

“I would have to say my favorite part of working at JCPRD is the people I work with,” added Visitor Services Coordinator Curtis Woods. “It gives me a reason to come to work, makes me want to come to work. That’s probably the biggest part of working for JCPRD that I love.”

“I think it’s the accessibility,” said Performing Arts Coordinator Lacey Connell. “It gives our community the chance to just try something out. And the teaching artists that we hire, they really press in to make sure they meet you where you’re at, where they’re at, and we can all grow together in a safe and acceptable way.”

“The facility rental department hosts various types of events from a wedding to a quinceañera to a bar mitzvah,” noted Facility Hospitality Specialist Sarah Vogelsberg. “We even see celebrations of life. It’s fulfilling to know that people are choosing JCPRD locations to host these once in a lifetime events. It just brings a lot of joy to us.”

“My favorite part about working for JCPRD is that I grew up in JCPRD,” added Park Police Captain James Ward. “I learned how to fish at Shawnee Mission Park. I ran my cross-country races in high school at Shawnee Mission Park. And I remember going to Ernie Miller Nature Center for programs. So now I get to do that stuff for this generation. And then I also get to start protecting and kind of growing the district for future generations. So really JCPRD is like my past, present, and future. It’s where I’m going to take my daughter to go play and fish and hike.”

“My favorite part of being a part of JCPRD is probably the people that I encounter,” and Sports Official Supervisor Phil Harris. “I enjoy interacting with people. I enjoy making sure that things are done right and things are done well to represent with the spirit of excellence in all the things that we do at JCPRD. Truth be told, I really don’t work – and I guess that goes back to the old adage that says, ‘once you find something you enjoy, you’ll never work a day in your life.’”

“My favorite part of the job is providing different programs to the older population, the 50 Plus population,” said 50 Plus Coordinator Dave Driscoll. “Yeah, we have a 95-year-old participant who’s a kind of shining example of what the 50 Plus program provides to people in the community. It allows her to stay active. She always comes in. She’s made so many different friends. And because of our programs, we’re really having a positive influence on her life.”

“There’s a dozen little moments every single week, from seeing a little preschool student maybe figure out how to finally do a somersault by themselves, to having a recreation level participant who finally gets to move up from level one to level two,” added Gymnastics Coordinator Kendra Martiny. “And just the joy and the excitement that they have as they reach that milestone, being able to share in those moments every day is very, very rewarding and very, very fun.”

“My favorite thing about working for JCPRD is the team aspect of it,” said Northwest Region Senor Park Worker Coltin Ridenour. “We all come together and you can get a task done. Whether that’s something that we all enjoy or something we don’t enjoy, coming together and working as a team is fantastic.”

“My favorite part about working at JCPRD is that you do so many different things at any given time,” said Northwest Region Senior Park Worker Matt Sudduth. “You never know when your plans for the day could change and you’re getting thrown into a prescribed burn, or trees down, or just, you name it. There’s always something that comes up. So it always keeps you kind of busy and it’s just a fun place. Just so laid back, and I’ve never had a bad day and it’s just – I just love working here!”

“My favorite part of working at JCPRD is working at JCPRD,” said Adaptive Recreation Coordinator Lise Dujakovich. “I have a great view, I encounter the public every day on some level, or I get to pet a dog, and that makes me happy. Also, it’s the (adaptive recreation) population – the population has a special place in my heart and I know that it’s not only benefiting me personally, and my son personally, but it’s bringing light and social opportunities and opportunities to stay healthy to the entire community.”

“We are huge in all the communities because of what service we provide and that motivates me every day,” said Out of School Time Program Coordinator Mary Stewart,

“One of the things I love most about JCPRD is how we have such different kinds of staff members,” said Volunteer Coordinator Laura Fisher. “We have so many different talents here, but we all work for the same group. One of the great things about my job is I get to see all of the different people working together to serve the community.”

What I really, really love about JCPRD and working here is the incredibly deep bench we have,” said Ernie Miller Nature Center Administrative Assistant Amy Isenberg. “I know that backing me up every day are all these people who are incredibly talented professionals who’ve chosen to serve in a public service sector. And we’re such an amazing team. I just love our organization in general.”

“One of the most rewarding things since I’ve worked at JCPRD is I’ve had people in the public come up to me and tell me how our programs have literally changed their lives, how they have found a renewed purpose by finding activities that are offered through park and rec, or making connections with other individuals in the community,” said Development Specialist Lisa Eagle.

“My favorite part about working at JCPRD is being able to utilize my skillset,” said Natural Resource Technician Matt Dear. “I came in from a different organization with a particular set of skills, and have been able to really sharpen my skills and hone those skills in my job here at JCPRD to make my job work even better. Whether it be doing fisheries management, wildlife management, prescribed fire, we’re outside all the time.”

“In my job, I get to work with the most diverse group of people ever – the patrons who come in, come in from all over the country. And when they tell me this is the greatest park that they’ve ever been to, that’s just the best feeling in the world,” said Visitor Services Receptionist Donna Daugherty.

“I love the people I work with,” said Southeast Region Park Manager Eddie Coffey, who retired in March after more than 42 years with JCPRD. “I love the atmosphere and the flexibility that we’re given. I’ve built a lot of parks, and it’s been a blast, it’s been fun. The people I’ve worked with over the years have taught me so much and I’ve learned so much from them. I’ve seen them grow and I’ve seen me grow. They have been a real big part of my life.”

“I feel like we make an impact on people’s lives daily,” said Superintendent of Parks & Golf Courses Bill Maasen, who retired in mid-June after more than 38 years with JCPRD. “I had a professor in college who said he made a whole bunch of money in ‘psychological income’ because he loved his job. I learned that when I was 19 years old and I’ve never forgotten it. So, in my 38 and a half years with JCPRD, I earned a lot of psychological income because what I did was valuable to the community and added to their quality of life. And it’s been a heck of a ride.”

It’s notable that in 2023 and 2024, JCPRD was recognized by Johnson County Post readers as Best Large Employer in the post’s Best of Johnson County Awards, and has been nominated for this honor again in 2025.