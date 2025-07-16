The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that sent at least one teenager to the hospital Tuesday night.

Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy says the crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. at the intersection of 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The crash involved a Toyota 4-Runner and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Initial information from recorded radio traffic indicated that the Volkswagen SUV rolled over after the driver of the Toyota T-boned the Volkswagen.

Lacy said an official crash report had not been completed as of Wednesday morning, but in an emailed response to questions, Lacy said one juvenile was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the crash scene with Overland Park police and firefighters.

Recorded radio traffic said two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, by ambulances with non-life-threatening injuries. A reporter on the scene saw two teens being loaded into ambulances.

Police diverted traffic from eastbound 143rd Street to southbound Metcalf and blocked one westbound lane on 143rd and one southbound lane on Metcalf as they investigated the crash.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened before 10:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.