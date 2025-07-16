Mike Frizzell July 16, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read Overland Park Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Metcalf involving teens Overland Park Police say one teenager was taken to a hospital in stable condition following a crash at 143rd and Metcalf. Emergency responders on scene of a crash at 143rd and Metcalf on Tuesday, July 15. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that sent at least one teenager to the hospital Tuesday night. Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy says the crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. at the intersection of 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue. The crash involved a Toyota 4-Runner and a Volkswagen Tiguan. Initial information from recorded radio traffic indicated that the Volkswagen SUV rolled over after the driver of the Toyota T-boned the Volkswagen. Lacy said an official crash report had not been completed as of Wednesday morning, but in an emailed response to questions, Lacy said one juvenile was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the crash scene with Overland Park police and firefighters. Recorded radio traffic said two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, by ambulances with non-life-threatening injuries. A reporter on the scene saw two teens being loaded into ambulances. Police diverted traffic from eastbound 143rd Street to southbound Metcalf and blocked one westbound lane on 143rd and one southbound lane on Metcalf as they investigated the crash. The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened before 10:30 p.m. No other details were immediately available. Previous articleLocal eatery Burg & Barrel opening at Ranch Mart North in LeawoodNext articleThis year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services and Supplies Winners About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. LATEST HEADLINES Drowning calls have spiked this summer in Johnson County — How to keep kids safe This year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services and Supplies Winners Local eatery Burg & Barrel opening at Ranch Mart North in Leawood Job opening: Johnson County Post hiring full-time reporter to cover Olathe Drive-thru coffee chain 151 Coffee opens in Overland Park