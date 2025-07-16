A stretch of Nall Avenue in Prairie Village is closed for the next couple of weeks as part of a road improvement project.

Nall Avenue between 75th and 79th streets is closed as the city completes a 2024 County Assistance Road Systems program project.

The CARS project, delayed to this year, calls for a complete reconstruction of the southbound lane and a mill and overlay for the northbound lane.

This stretch of Nall closed in early July

The city announced on its website that work along this stretch of Nall Avenue would start just after the Fourth of July weekend.

The $1.3 million project includes the following, City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the Post on Tuesday:

A full reconstruction of the southbound lane, which “has been repeatedly patched over the past decade”

A mill and overlay of the northbound lane

The addition of bicycle lanes or sharrows as the width of the street allows

The project should wrap up by mid-August

Prenger told the Post on Tuesday that the city delayed the project from its original timeline last year to avoid a larger stretch of Nall Avenue being closed all at once.

As a separate CARS project, the city completed Nall Avenue between 67th and 75th streets in spring 2025, and Prenger said the city wanted to avoid closing 75th to 79th streets at the same time.

The same company that completed the 67th to 75th streets project, JM Fahey, is eyeing a mid-August completion date for 75th to 79th streets, Prenger said.

More CARS work is on the way

Prenger said another city CARS project planned for this year, 75th Street between State Line and Mission roads, is currently out for bid.

The 75th Street project calls for minimal concrete repairs and a surface treatment, Prenger said.

This project is anticipated to be completed this year as well, she said.

