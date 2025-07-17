December 12, 1945 — July 3, 2025

With grateful hearts for his life and deep sadness at his passing, we share that Keith Roger Taylor, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on July 3, 2025.

Keith was born on December 12, 1945, in Quinter, Kansas. He spent his early childhood attending a one-room schoolhouse in Tasco, before continuing his education in Hoxie. He graduated from the College of Emporia and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. In 1968, he was deployed to Vietnam.

After his military service, Keith earned his law degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He practiced general law for 26 years before transitioning to the bench, serving as a municipal judge for several cities throughout Johnson County. He eventually retired from private practice to become a full-time municipal judge in Overland Park. Facilitating infant adoptions was one of the most meaningful and joyful aspects of his career.

His favorite things in life were his family and spending time outdoors. He was an avid fisherman who fished in local Kansas lakes, the Lake of the Ozarks, and destinations as far as Canada, Alaska, and Colorado. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, and whitewater canoeing and rafting.

Keith especially loved teaching children how to fish and water ski. This included his own children and grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, neighborhood kids, children of friends and any kid he saw trying to fish. He also spent many seasons coaching Little League baseball and youth basketball.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, John Orval and Bernice Haynes Taylor, and his siblings Ruby Smith, Harold Taylor, Marvin Taylor, Dale Taylor, and Larry Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jane Taylor; his children and their families: Rachael, Eric, Jared, Jason, and Audrey Adams; and Ryan, Julie, Lily, and Evelyn Taylor; and brother, Ralfe Taylor.

A casual gathering to celebrate Keith’s life will be held on Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00-4:00 pm, at the Overland Park Arboretum (9209 W. 179th Street, Overland Park, KS 66013). The memorial will be held in the LongHouse building, in The Gathering Place room.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Keith’s memory. Contributions will be used to share Keith’s love of fishing with future generations at the Farmstead.

In memory of Keith Roger Taylor please consider making a donation to:

Deanna Rose Farmstead

