October 11th, 1945 – July 2nd, 2025

Lorraine Strader, a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 79.

Born on October 11, 1945, in New York, Lorraine brought strength, warmth, and grace to every part of her life. She spent her later years in Overland Park, where she built a life centered on family, love, and kindness.

Lorraine retired from Boilermakers, where she was known for her dedication and integrity. But her most enduring role was as a caregiver and companion to her husband, Mac, whom she lovingly cared for after he became paraplegic. For over 40 years, she was his steadfast caretaker, embodying compassion and quiet strength. Mac preceded her in death in 2018.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Felicia; her brothers, Tim and Phil; and her sister, Betty. Lorraine also leaves behind many dear friends and extended family members who cherished her loyalty and kindness.

She had a deep appreciation for the arts, especially the Kansas City Symphony, and she found great joy in music. Lorraine will be remembered for her quick wit, fierce love of family, and the dignity with which she faced life’s challenges. Her memory will continue to inspire all who knew her.

In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of life event will be scheduled at a later date.

