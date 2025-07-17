March 19, 1997 — July 14, 2025

Overland Park

Marisa Grace Vaughan, 28, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away July 14, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.